Yoon: Foundation for Democracy Laid by Independence Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea's independence movement laid the foundation for a free democratic nation where liberty, human rights and the rule of law are respected.In a speech at a state event marking the 78th Liberation Day on Tuesday, Yoon said the journey toward liberty that began long ago must continue to move forward.Stating that the independence movement was universal and righteous in the eyes of humanity, Yoon said that after the nation’s sovereignty was restored, the movement’s spirit has led economic development, industrialization, democratization and the defense against communist forces.The president said that spirit now embodies the country's vision of becoming a global leader that fulfills its responsibility and contributes to liberty, peace and prosperity.Comparing South Korea’s evolution to that of poverty-stricken North Korea under its regime, Yoon denounced anti-state forces that blindly submit to communist totalitarianism and instigate indoctrination under the guise of democracy, human rights and progressive activists.The president then highlighted the importance of security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan against the North’s nuclear and missile threats, saying that this week's Camp David summit with the leaders of those two countries will be a milestone in three-way coordination for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.Yoon called Japan a partner that shares universal values and common interests, saying the two neighboring countries are expected to contribute toward global peace and prosperity through a future-oriented exchange and cooperation.Referring to the administration's "bold initiative" toward the North he had announced in last year's Liberation Day speech, Yoon pledged to work closely with the international community to bring the regime back to the path toward dialogue and cooperation.