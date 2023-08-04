S. Korea Voices Regret over Shrine Visit, Offering by Japan’s PM, Gov’t

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed regret following reports that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Cabinet members and lawmakers visited or sent offerings to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine to mark Japan's surrender in World War Two.In a statement on Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry spokesperson expressed deep disappointment and regret that leaders from the Japanese government and parliament paid respects at the shrine, which has served to glorify Japan's past aggression.The statement said that Seoul urges Japanese leaders to face history and demonstrate humble introspection and sincere remorse through action.Earlier, Japanese media reported that Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine for the fifth time since taking office in October 2021 as he continued to refrain from visiting in person.Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who had visited the shrine last year, did pay her respects in person, as did a multi-partisan group of Japanese lawmakers.The Yasukuni shrine honors the country's more than two-point-five million war dead, including 14 convicted Class-A war criminals, and neighboring South Korea and China consider it to be a symbol of Japan's past militarism.