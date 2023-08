Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, members of his government and parliament observed the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War Two with a visit or offering sent to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine.Citing a source within the prime minister’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday, Japan's Kyodo News said Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine as he has done four times since taking office in October 2021 in lieu of visiting.Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who visited the shrine last year, again paid her respects in person, as did a multi-partisan group of Japanese lawmakers.The Yasukuni shrine honors the country's more than two-point-five million war dead, including 14 convicted Class-A war criminals.Past visits to the shrine by prime ministers and other lawmakers have drawn sharp criticism from neighboring South Korea and China, which consider it to be a symbol of Japan's past militarism.