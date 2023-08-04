KBS: 75% of S. Koreans Anxious over Nat'l Security, 82% Wary of N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

More than three-quarters of South Koreans are reportedly anxious about the current state of national security, while 82-point-three percent feel animosity toward North Korea.According to KBS' annual Liberation Day survey of one-thousand-675 adults nationwide, those feeling anxiety jumped five percentage points from a year earlier to 75-point-two percent as the three-year upward streak continues.The percentage of those that expressed antagonism toward the North jumped over ten percentage points compared to two years prior, with more than half saying they felt “very antagonistic.”Asked about the unification of the two Koreas, 51-point-three percent supported the idea so long as it does not impose a significant burden, while 17-point-three percent said the two Koreas must reunite.The number of respondents who believe that reunification is possible, however, dropped four percentage points from last year to 71-point-three percent, while those who do not think it is possible jumped for the third consecutive year to 28-point-seven percent.A resolution to the North’s nuclear issue was the dominant reunification concern at 41-point-one percent, followed by 34-point-seven percent citing the establishment of trust between the two militaries and 34-point-two percent mentioning economic cooperation.The online survey, conducted between August 1 and 3, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-four percentage points.