Airline Passengers Reach Year's Peak in July, up 79% from 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of international and domestic airline passengers nationwide peaked during the summer holiday season last month as the rate of overseas travelers surged to nearly 84 percent of pre-pandemic levels.According to data from the transport ministry on Tuesday, the number of domestic and international passengers last month stood at eight-point-98 million, up 79 percent from a year earlier.International travelers jumped around three-point-five times over last year to six-point-38 million as the demand for domestic flights dropped 18 percent on-year to two point-59 million with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.Monthly passengers for July, which stood at around ten-point-07 million prior to the pandemic in 2019, plunged to two-point-68 million following the virus' outbreak in 2020 before climbing back to 83-point-eight percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.Travelers from China rose, with 818-thousand passengers aboard flights connecting the two countries, 51-point-five percent of 2019 levels, and is expected to climb with the recent addition of South Korea to Beijing’s list of approved nations for group tours that were halted during the pandemic.