Reuters: China Opposes UNSC Meeting on N. Korea's Human Rights

Written: 2023-08-15 14:57:46Updated: 2023-08-15 17:27:59

Reuters: China Opposes UNSC Meeting on N. Korea's Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

China is opposed to a session of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) on North Korea's human rights abuses as requested by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan ahead of their leaders' summit.

Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the UN on Monday as saying that Beijing sees no added value in such a meeting and will be against it.

The spokesperson said the UNSC's mandate to maintain international peace and security does not include human rights, adding that the meeting would only serve to intensify confrontation and antagonism.

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan were joined by Albania in requesting a Security Council session to discuss the North's rights issues for the first time in six years on Thursday.

While it remains unclear whether China would call a procedural vote to try and block the meeting, a senior U.S. official was quoted as saying that the three sides are confident that the minimum of nine votes needed to proceed have been secured.
