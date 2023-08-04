Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks ahead of 3-Way Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan held video-linked talks on Tuesday ahead of a trilateral summit among their leaders on Friday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, Minister Park Jin held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.The ministry said the three sides discussed the upcoming summit of their leaders at Camp David as well as other major pending issues.The top diplomats reportedly shared the view that the trilateral summit will become an important milestone in cooperation among the countries and agreed to continue coordinating closely to ensure the success of the meeting.They also reaffirmed thorough three-way cooperation regarding North Korean issues, including nuclear weapons, and agreed to strengthen security cooperation in responding to the North’s nuclear and missile threats.The three sides also discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and other regional concerns.The top diplomats are believed to have reviewed the agenda items for the summit and to have exchanged opinions on documents that will contain the outcome of the meeting.