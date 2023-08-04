President Yoon's Father Dies at 92

Photo : YONHAP News

Yoon Ki-jung, the father of President Yoon Suk Yeol, died on Tuesday at the age of 92.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday that President Yoon was at his father’s side during his final moments after attending a Liberation Day ceremony in the morning.The late Yoon, an honorary professor at Yonsei University, had recently been admitted to Seoul National University Hospital.A memorial altar for the late Yoon was set up at Severance Hospital in western Seoul for a three-day funeral service.Although the top office said that President Yoon decided to hold a family funeral and would not accept condolence visits or flowers in order to prevent a vacuum in state affairs, ruling and opposition party lawmakers as well as government officials went to pay their respects.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung and former President Lee Myung-bak visited the memorial altar, while former President Moon Jae-in sent a wreath and expressed his condolences in a phone call to presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.