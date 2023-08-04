President Yoon's Father Dies at 92

Yoon Ki-jung, the father of President Yoon Suk Yeol, died on Tuesday at the age of 92.
Presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday that President Yoon was at his father’s side during his final moments after attending a Liberation Day ceremony in the morning.
The late Yoon, an honorary professor at Yonsei University, had recently been admitted to Seoul National University Hospital.
A memorial altar for the late Yoon was set up at Severance Hospital in western Seoul for a three-day funeral service.
Although the top office said that President Yoon decided to hold a family funeral and would not accept condolence visits or flowers in order to prevent a vacuum in state affairs, ruling and opposition party lawmakers as well as government officials went to pay their respects.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung and former President Lee Myung-bak visited the memorial altar, while former President Moon Jae-in sent a wreath and expressed his condolences in a phone call to presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.