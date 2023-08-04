Russia’s Defense Chief Says Military Cooperation with N. Korea Not a Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea is simply for the benefit of the two nations and does not pose a threat to neighboring countries.The Russian defense chief made the remarks at the eleventh Moscow Conference on International Security, where he praised North Korea for achieving impressive success in resolving complex social and defense challenges.Regarding his recent trip to the North, Shoigu reportedly said that development in bilateral military cooperation serves the core interests of the both nations and is not a threat to anyone.Shoigu visited North Korea from July 25 to 27 to attend events marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, celebrated in the country as "Victory Day," while also meeting with regime leader Kim Jong-un and defense minister Kang Sun-nam.The two sides said they agreed to deepen cooperation in the defense sector without elaborating on the details of the talks, but U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Shoigu appears to have visited the North to secure arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine.