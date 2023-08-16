Bloomberg: Yoon Paves Way for Progress in Deterrence Cooperation with US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has set the stage for a possible breakthrough in cooperation on deterrence with the U.S. and Japan days ahead of a trilateral summit at Camp David.In a written interview with Bloomberg News ahead of Friday's summit on Wednesday, Yoon stressed that the world would never accept North Korea as a nuclear power, adding that the complete denuclearization of the regime is the international community’s clear and consistent goal.Yoon was receptive to the possibility of separate consultations on deterrence among the three countries like the one established by Washington and Tokyo in 2010.Ahead of the landmark summit, the South Korean leader said he expected the meeting to lead to an agreement on ways to enhance their capabilities to respond to the North's nuclear and missile threats, adding that discussions will be held on bolstering trilateral defense exercises.He called for a multinational push to make the North realize that there are consequences to its continuous, illegal nuclear and missile development and that such activity would only lead to further isolation and more severe crises.The president added that the international community, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, will strictly and thoroughly enforce the UN Security Council's sanctions against the North.