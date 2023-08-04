Nikkei: Annual 3-Way Security Talks Expected in Summit Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint statement by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan following the summit of their three leaders on Friday will reportedly include an agreement on annual security consultations.According to Japan’s Nikkei daily on Wednesday, the regular meetings among the three top presidential security aides and officials at other levels will aim to maintain the three-way cooperative relations regardless of a change of governments.The dialogue under the current administrations would be led by South Korea's National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba.At Camp David, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are also expected to agree to annual summits and combined military training.Meanwhile, Reuters cited unnamed senior U.S. officials as saying that the three sides will launch a series of joint initiatives on technology and defense as shared concerns about China mount.The report said the three leaders will likely agree to a mutual understanding about regional responsibilities and set up a three-way hotline to communicate in times of crisis, without producing a formal security arrangement.