State Audit Agency Preparing to Investigate Jamboree Debacle

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency is preparing to scrutinize the recent debacle surrounding the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) announced on Wednesday that the on-site assessment is expected to start upon the completion of internal procedures.While a BAI unit handling the gender equality ministry will lead the preparations, the audit is expected to cover all ministries and agencies related to the venue selection in 2017, Jamboree preparations over the past six years and event management through its closing last Saturday.It will also analyze the provincial government’s decision to earmark 74 percent of over 100 billion won, or nearly 75 million U.S. dollars, in state funds for committee operations and projects while designating the remainder for facilities, including toilets and shower booths.The provincial government is also suspected of taking advantage of the Jamboree as a means to secure funds for large-scale social overhead capital projects and related budgets.The ministries of gender equality and interior will be scrutinized for their deficient management and oversight of the quadrennial gathering that brought over 40-thousand scouts from more than 150 countries to South Korea.