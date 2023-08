Photo : YONHAP News

Police have transferred the case of a Thai man who entered a female shower booth during the recent World Scout Jamboree to the prosecution.The Jeonbuk Provincial Police said on Wednesday that the Jamboree participant was referred on charges of trespassing.The man is accused of taking a shower inside a women's facility at the Jamboree campgrounds in Saemangeum on August 2 before a South Korean woman entered the shower booths and notified others after hearing him singing.With the man claiming he had taken the shower in search of relief from the heat, organizers initially considered the incident to be the result of cultural differences and issued a warning.The local police, however, launched an investigation upon the victim's complaint and determined that the man violated the law on trespassing, but ruled out a sexual offense based on the circumstances and testimonies.