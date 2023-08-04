Police Raid LH Headquarters in Apt. Flat-Plate Deficiency Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police launched a raid of the headquarters of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) and other locations on Wednesday in their investigation into structural deficiencies at apartment complexes built by the public company.According to LH, the Gwangju Metropolitan Police began the search and seizure of units in charge of construction safety and housing structure estimation at its main office in the southeastern city of Jinju.Earlier this month, LH requested an investigation into employees and contractor companies that handled the planning, construction and supervision of 15 apartment complexes with underground parking garages built using flat plates found to have insufficient or no reinforcement bars in the concrete pillars.Police in other regions are forecast to conduct similar raids as probes into each of the 15 complexes are under way.LH CEO Lee Han-jun previously acknowledged challenges in internal reforms, saying he had requested a police investigation, as well as inspections by the Fair Trade Commission and the Board of Audit and Inspection.