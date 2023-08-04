Committee Session Collapses amid Wrangling over Jamboree Grilling

Photo : YONHAP News

A session of the parliamentary committee on public administration and security collapsed after the rival political parties failed to agree on summoning the North Jeolla provincial governor over the recent World Scout Jamboree debacle.The session ended after 26 minutes on Wednesday, with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) boycotting in protest of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) demand that Governor Kim Kwan-young, who headed the Jamboree executive committee, be called at another time.Further fueling the discord were the absence of interior minister Lee Sang-min and North Chungcheong Province Governor Kim Young-hwan at the meeting, which was initially to probe the Cheongju underground pass flooding last month among other related issues.PPP Rep. Lee Man-hee, the party's senior member on the committee, accused the DP of attempting to place all blame for the Jamboree fiasco on the Yoon Suk Yeol government in the absence of the DP-affiliated governor.The DP’s senior committee member, Rep. Kang Byung-won, accused the PPP of attempting to protect the administration and the interior minister from the Jamboree backlash, saying the minister's absence is a clear violation of National Assembly laws.