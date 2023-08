Photo : YONHAP News

Housing prices across the nation shifted to growth for the first time in 14 months in July.According to the Korea Real Estate Board on Wednesday, the nation’s housing prices climbed zero-point-03 percent on-year in July, marking growth for the first time since last May.Prices of houses in Seoul drove up overall prices after jumping zero-point-15 percent from June, with prices in the districts of Songpa, Seongdong, Gangnam and Mapo seeing a sharp rise.The real estate agency said prices in Seoul jumped primarily for properties with favorable living conditions and locations earmarked for potential renewal projects amid expectations of a recovery in home values.Such prices in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province also climbed zero-point-14 percent and zero-point-16 percent, respectively, while Sejong, Daejeon and the Chungcheong provinces also saw growth in housing prices last month.