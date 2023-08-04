Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Police Sweeping City Halls across Nation after Bomb Threat Received

Written: 2023-08-16 14:57:27Updated: 2023-08-16 15:20:51

Police Sweeping City Halls across Nation after Bomb Threat Received

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are on the lookout after the Seoul city government received two emails threatening that hundreds of bombs have been planted at City Hall and other locations around the country.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Wednesday that the emergency 112 call from the city came at around 9:10 a.m.

Aside from Seoul City Hall, locations being searched include the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the city halls of Busan, Daegu, Suwon and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province, as well as Seoul National University, Yonsei University and Korea University.

The writer of the emails claimed that 270 million bombs had been installed and that they plan to set them off on Wednesday and on Thursday, although the ongoing search has so far found no items of suspicion.

The latest threats were sent under the name of the same law firm in Japan that was used in earlier threats of terrorism against main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, Seoul's Namsan Tower, and the National Museum of Korea.

The police suspect all the threats were sent by the same person or group with a Japanese internet protocol address and have requested cooperation from the country’s authorities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >