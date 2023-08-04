Defense Ministry Orders Review of Probe into Ex-Marine Investigator

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has ordered a committee review of a military probe into a Marine Corps colonel facing charges of insubordination related to an internal investigation he led into the death of a Marine during monsoon rescue operations last month.The ministry said on Wednesday that it received by mail the request for the formation of a deliberation committee submitted by the attorney of now-dismissed Col. Park Jung-hun.It said the defense minister used his direct authority to order the review panel in light of public interest in the case.The ministry said that to ensure fairness and independence, committee members will be appointed per recommendations by state agencies including the Human Rights Commission, the Judicial Research and Training Institute as well as the prosecution and police.The committee, including civilians, will consist of five to 20 members and discuss a range of issues, such as the merits of continuing the investigation as well as the justification for indictments and arrest warrants.After leading the probe into the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun that determined that professional negligence by a division commander resulted in the fatality, Park turned the results over to the police despite an order to hold off, resulting in the insubordination charge.The colonel rejected a summons for questioning by military prosecutors and instead called for a review into the fairness of the probe.