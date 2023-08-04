Daewoo Construction Chair Questioned over Accounting Fraud

Prosecutors investigating allegations of embezzlement by former and current executives of Daewoo Development Co., Ltd. Engineering and Construction have summoned current chairman Lee Sang-young for questioning.According to legal circles, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office began grilling Lee as a key suspect on Wednesday morning into the use of company funds and his awareness or involvement in accounting fraud perpetrated by former CEO Han Jae-jun.Lee faces charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, over the alleged diversion of some 14 billion won, or around ten-point-five million U.S. dollars, in corporate funds on 17 occasions between 2013 and May of this year for personal use, including stocks.He is also accused of splurging on personal purchases with corporate credit cards and giving over 400 million won in "wages" to an acquaintance who had no connection to the company, thereby inflicting financial losses.Combining charges against both Lee and Han, prosecutors believe the company has suffered 56 billion won in damages from breaches of trust and another 27 billion won from embezzlement.Based on the findings from Lee’s interrogation, the prosecution will determine their next course of action for Han, who was questioned last Friday and this Monday, which may include an arrest warrant.