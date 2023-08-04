DP Chief Denies Allegations of Involvement in Baekhyeon-dong Project Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chairman Lee Jae-myung has again dismissed allegations of being involved in a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam, south of Seoul.In a post on his social media on Wednesday, Lee attached two documents as he faced speculation that as mayor of Seongnam, he was involved in the alteration of conditions for various permits in favor of private companies for a project on building apartments on the former site that housed the Korea Food Research Institute.One of the documents was drafted on March 12, 2014 following a meeting chaired by former President Park Geun-hye on revitalizing regional economies and another is a letter that the transport ministry sent to Seongnam City on May 21, 2014 when Lee was the city’s mayor.Lee apparently attached such materials to reiterate that the alteration of conditions for the permits was made on orders from former President Park and calls by the transport ministry. The DP chief has repeatedly denied his involvement in the project since the previous presidential election.The move came a day after Lee said in a letter to party members that he did not gain a single penny from the project. In that letter, the party chief also attached a summary of the disposition he will submit to the prosecution on Thursday.Lee is set to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at 10:20 a.m. Thursday for questioning.