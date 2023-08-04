Gov't Aims to Attract 300,000 International Students by 2027

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to attract up to 300-thousand foreign students by 2027 to boost local universities’ competitiveness and to find a breakthrough in the drastic drop in school age population.The education ministry unveiled the plan when it announced the “Study Korea 300K Project” in Seoul on Wednesday.The target figure is nearly double the roughly 167-thousand foreigners studying in the nation as of the end of last year.The ministry plans to expand the number of international college and graduate students from some 124-thousand to roughly 220-thousand to emerge as one of the world’s top 10 highly favored destinations to attain academic degrees.The government first plans to set up a facility within Korean Education Centers across the globe charged with attracting foreign students. Such facilities will connect Korean universities with local universities to provide Korean language programs and consultation on studying in South Korea.The government will also establish more Special Zones for Internationalization of Education to provide foreign students support not only in their education but also in getting internships and opportunities for job experiences as part of efforts to foster talents needed in businesses based in the regions that house such special zones.