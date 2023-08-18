Pres. Yoon to Depart for US Thursday for Camp David Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will depart for the U.S. on Thursday to attend a summit with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts at Camp David.Yoon will board the presidential plane at Seoul Air Base on Thursday afternoon after wrapping up funeral procedures for his father, who passed away on Tuesday. First Lady Kim Keon-hee will not be accompanying the president.On Friday, the president is scheduled to attend the Camp David summit that will be followed by a luncheon and a joint news conference.The three leaders will discuss joint visions and basic principles for trilateral cooperation as well as ways to work together on building a multi-layered cooperation system and joint responses to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.The summit is expected to touch not only on security and military issues, including standardizing joint military drills and information-sharing on the North’s missiles, but also on non-military topics such as artificial intelligence and economic security.There is a possibility that Yoon will separately hold bilateral summits with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David.Yoon is set to head home on Friday evening to arrive in South Korea a little past midnight on Sunday.