White House: Camp David Summit to Produce Significant Initiatives

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will announce “significant initiatives” that will help cement their trilateral cooperation when their leaders hold a summit at Camp David on Friday.John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, told reporters on Wednesday that such initiatives will take the three nations’ trilateral relationship to new heights.While noting that the upcoming summit is about three-way cooperation and not solely focused on the Indo-Pacific, Kirby stressed that the forthcoming initiatives will be focused on regional security and stability as well as economic opportunity.On North Korea-related topics, he said the leaders are likely to discuss ways to improve their countries’ military interoperability, integration and coordination as the North’s continued provocations, including missile launches, are of great concern not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the region.Kirby was quick to add, however, that Friday’s summit “is more than just about the security environment,” saying there are many ways in which the three nations can improve their relationships across a broad spectrum of issues.Asked if the three-way cooperation will take a more formal structure akin to the U.S.-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Kirby said the upcoming summit is not about forging a formal trilateral alliance but about finding ways to improve cooperation across a range of issues.