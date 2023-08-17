Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

White House: Camp David Summit to Produce Significant Initiatives

Written: 2023-08-17 08:21:15Updated: 2023-08-17 10:28:25

White House: Camp David Summit to Produce Significant Initiatives

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will announce “significant initiatives” that will help cement their trilateral cooperation when their leaders hold a summit at Camp David on Friday.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, told reporters on Wednesday that such initiatives will take the three nations’ trilateral relationship to new heights.

While noting that the upcoming summit is about three-way cooperation and not solely focused on the Indo-Pacific, Kirby stressed that the forthcoming initiatives will be focused on regional security and stability as well as economic opportunity.

On North Korea-related topics, he said the leaders are likely to discuss ways to improve their countries’ military interoperability, integration and coordination as the North’s continued provocations, including missile launches, are of great concern not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the region.

Kirby was quick to add, however, that Friday’s summit “is more than just about the security environment,” saying there are many ways in which the three nations can improve their relationships across a broad spectrum of issues.

Asked if the three-way cooperation will take a more formal structure akin to the U.S.-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Kirby said the upcoming summit is not about forging a formal trilateral alliance but about finding ways to improve cooperation across a range of issues.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >