US Sanctions 3 Entities Tied to Arms Deals between N. Korea, Russia

Written: 2023-08-17 08:29:41Updated: 2023-08-17 08:40:06

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on three companies related to an arms dealer who was sanctioned earlier for attempting to facilitate arms deals between North Korea and Russia.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) announced on Wednesday that it slapped restrictions on Versor, Verus, and Defense Engineering, which are all connected to Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev, who was sanctioned earlier in March.

OFAC noted that Mkrtychev is the President of Versor, the founder and owner of Verus and the sole director of Defense Engineering.

According to the Treasury Department, Mkrtychev organized the potential transfer of over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from North Korea to Russia in exchange for a range of goods, including raw materials and commodities.

With the latest designation, all of the three entities’ assets in the U.S. will be frozen and their transactions with U.S. individuals and companies will be blocked.
