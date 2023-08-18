Export, Import Prices Both Climb amid Rise in Global Oil Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s export and import prices both saw slight growth last month following a rise in global oil prices.According to data released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's export price index marked 112-point-81 in July, up zero-point-one percent from a month earlier.A seven-percent rise in exports of coal and petroleum products led the overall increase in the export price index thanks to climbing oil prices and demand for travel during the peak summer season.The price of Dubai Crude, South Korea's benchmark, climbed seven-point-three percent from 74-point-99 dollars per barrel in June to 80-point-45 dollars per barrel in July.The import price index, meanwhile, jumped zero-point-four percent from June to stand at 130-point-44 last month.Compared to the same period last year, the export price index fell eleven-and-a-half percent while the import price index slipped 13-and-a-half percent.