White House Expresses Skepticism over N. Korea's Claims on US Soldier

Written: 2023-08-17 09:13:33Updated: 2023-08-17 09:23:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has encouraged skepticism over Pyongyang’s claim that U.S. soldier Travis King expressed intent to seek refuge in the country after crossing into North Korea last month.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. doesn’t “tend to put a lot of stock in statements coming out of Pyongyang” in response to a question about the North’s first official statement about King on Wednesday.

While saying Washington won’t “do much hand-wringing” over the North’s claim that the Army private is seeking refuge because of inhuman treatment in the U.S. military, Kirby did say the statement is an important follow-up.

He then said the U.S. still wants to know where Private King is and the conditions he is subject to, adding that there is every “good reason to fear for his safety.”

Kirby said Washington has made it clear and will continue to stress to Pyongyang that the U.S. wants King back via other channels.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said Washington is working through all available channels for King’s safe return home.
