US Official Says Summit Initiatives Will Lock in 3-Way Engagement

Photo : YONHAP News

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell says the upcoming Camp David summit will produce a "very ambitious set of initiatives that seek to lock in trilateral engagement both now and in the future."Campbell made the remark at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington on Wednesday while crediting effort to mend ties by President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that “belongs on the top tier with respect to diplomatic initiatives of modern times” for making the summit possible.The top official said the summit is expected to unveil plans to make the three-way summit and three-way meetings on security and diplomatic affairs annual events and also to invest in technology for a trilateral crisis hotline.He added that the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will disclose an education initiative and a plan on expanded investment toward human exchanges.On North Korea, Campbell said he believes Pyongyang learned a lesson after the 2019 Hanoi Summit, adding that the U.S. will continue to leave the door to dialogue open and address North Korea-related issues from a humanitarian perspective.