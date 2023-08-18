Menu Content

Domestic

Homes of 2 Presidential Campaign Staffers for Lee Jae-myung Raided

Written: 2023-08-17 09:49:33Updated: 2023-08-17 15:23:25

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors began raiding the residences of two people who worked on the presidential campaign committee of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung on Thursday.

The raid came as part of a probe into suspicions that the former head of the Gyeonggi Province Market Revitalization Agency, surnamed Lee, perjured himself during the trial of Kim Yong, the deputy head of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy think tank and close confidant of the DP chief.

Prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office believe that the two people, surnamed Park and Seo, were involved in the provincial agency head attesting to a false alibi during Kim’s trial in May.

Kim is accused of colluding with former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation Yoo Dong-gyu and others to receive a combined 847 million won in illicit political funds on four occasions between April and August of last year from those who benefited from the Daejang-dong land development project.
