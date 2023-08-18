Opposition Leader Appears for Grilling in Baekhyeon-dong Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning by the prosecution over alleged corruption in a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.Before appearing at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday, Lee, who is accused of breach of duty under the aggravated punishment law on specific crimes, reiterated accusations of political motivation by the prosecution.The opposition leader accused the state investigative agency of manipulating the probe to scapegoat him in a bid to distract from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's incompetence and political failures.Emphasizing that an administration that disregards and suppresses the public cannot last long, Lee warned that the government will be judged by the people and pay a price for its atrocious violence and suppression.He then urged the prosecution to seek his arrest when the National Assembly is not in session and parliamentary consent is therefore not required, expressing intent to attend the warrant hearing.The DP chief is suspected of involvement in changes to permit requirements in the Baekhyeon-dong project, such as converting green areas into quasi-residential zones, in favor of private companies when he was the mayor of the city back in 2015.While the Seongnam city government suffered losses, private investors are suspected of having reaped profits surpassing 300 billion won, or around 223 million U.S. dollars.Lee earlier denied the allegations on social media, claiming the alterations were ordered by the Park Geun-hye administration and that the state enjoyed all the benefits.The DP chief previously attended three rounds of questioning, once regarding allegations of third party bribery surrounding a Seongnam municipal football club, and twice in the agency's probe into the Wirye and Daejang-dong development scandals.