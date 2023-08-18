Education Ministry Moves to Shield Teachers, Prevent Class Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting fall semester, teachers will be able to confiscate the mobile phones of students causing a disturbance or ask them to step out of the classroom.The education ministry released a notification on teachers’ guidance on Thursday that aims to protect their right to teach and students’ right to learn with the authorization to confiscate items belonging to students that disrupt the class from elementary to high school.If a student refuses to hand over the item or continues to disturb the class, the teacher can isolate the student or ask them to step outside, and physical restraint is permitted in instances that may result in harm to the teacher or classmates.Teachers can request the principal to take disciplinary steps against students that intentionally refuse to follow instructions in violation of the teachers’ rights.While parents and teachers can both request a meeting to discuss issues about a student, teachers can refuse to engage beyond their work hours or duty, and can halt a conversation upon violent language, threats or assault.The measures are aimed at protecting teachers from indiscriminate reports of child abuse by parents and their violent and inconsiderate behavior toward teachers.They come on the heels of an apparent death by suicide of a young elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho District that was followed by claims that her death may be linked to parental complaints about school violence.