PM Han Calls to Prevent Random Attacks, Control Perpetrators

Written: 2023-08-17 13:28:41Updated: 2023-08-17 15:02:06

PM Han Calls to Prevent Random Attacks, Control Perpetrators

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for strong control over perpetrators of indiscriminate crimes as well as fundamental preventive measures.

At a meeting with related ministers on Thursday, Han said such random attacks are serious threats to common sense and basic order in society.

Following the recent deadly stabbing rampages in Seoul's Sillim area and in the Bundang District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, the prime minister said the emergency response to a similar crime in the future will include the use of force with firearms or Tasers.

Han mentioned a push for institutional steps to fundamentally prevent such tragedies, such as classifying online threats of an attack against others in public places as anti-social crimes and setting punitive regulations in detail.

The prime minister promised to introduce life imprisonment without parole to supplement preventive efforts.

As for people at risk of harming others while suffering from a serious mental illness, the prime minister pledged to consider introducing a system where court or medical professionals decide on the institutionalization.
