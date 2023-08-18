NIS: N. Korea Preparing for ICBM Test amid Korea-US-Japan Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has warned of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch and other provocations by North Korea amid a summit among the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as well as joint military drills with the U.S.The state spy agency made the remark on Thursday while briefing the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, who is the party's senior member on the panel.In a briefing to the media, Yoo said the spy agency has detected vehicular activity indicating an ICBM launch in select locations, including the North's capital of Pyongyang, as well as the frequent transfer of propellants from a liquid fuel plant supporting that conclusion.The NIS said vehicular movement has become exceptionally active at the North's solid-fuel missile production facility, indicating that combined training involving the launch of a missile capable of carrying tactical nuclear arms may be in the works.Referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's order for the completion of technical preparation for the regime's military reconnaissance satellite launch in the second half of the year, the NIS forecast that a second attempt could take place in late August or early September.