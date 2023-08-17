DP Chief Refutes Baekhyeon-dong Allegations ahead of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning by the prosecution over alleged corruption in a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. The former Seongnam city mayor accused the state agency of manufacturing the probe to scapegoat him in a bid to distract from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's incompetence and political failures.Choi You Sun has more.Report: Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning over accusations of providing undue favors to a private developer in the so-called Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal.Before entering the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday, the former Seongnam city mayor held a news conference in front of supporters and detractors alike as well as the media to deny any involvement in corruption in a 14-minute statement.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung (Korean/English Translation)] 08:33"I used the rights entrusted to me to benefit the people and did not take any money for personal gain. If there was even a shred of dishonesty, it would have crumbled to dust and disappeared after hundreds of raids and suppression by those with power over the past decade."The opposition leader said that the investigation is politically motivated.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung (Korean/English Translation)]"This is already the fourth time that I have been summoned. Isn't the prosecution trying to cover up the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's incompetence and political failures while using me as a scapegoat? Isn't this a fraudulent investigation by political prosecutors and state violence with the concoction of a crime to lay the blame on others?"Lee previously attended three rounds of questioning; once regarding allegations of third party bribery surrounding a Seongnam municipal football club, and twice in the prosecution's probe into the Wirye and Daejang-dong development scandals.The DP chief is suspected of involvement in changes to permit requirements for the project, such as converting green areas into quasi-residential zones, in favor of private developer Seongnam R&D PFV when he was the mayor of the city back in 2015.While the Seongnam city government suffered losses, private investors are suspected to have reaped profits surpassing 300 billion won, or around 223 million U.S. dollars.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.