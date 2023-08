Photo : YONHAP News

A funeral service was held on Thursday morning for Yoon Ki-jung, the father of President Yoon Suk Yeol who died on Tuesday at the age of 92.The service was held at 8:30 a.m. at Severance Hospital in western Seoul with some 20 people in attendance, including the first couple, family members and relatives as well as students of the senior Yoon.The funeral procession then started at around 9 a.m., circling around the building of Yonsei University's College of Commerce and Economics, where the deceased taught as a professor, before heading to a burial site in Gyeonggi Province.Yoon’s spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, said the president expressed gratitude to all those who mourned his father’s death.