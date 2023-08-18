S. Korea, Japan Conclude Talks on on Fukushima Release’s Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan wrapped up working-level consultations on the safety of Tokyo’s planned discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon said on Thursday that two rounds of virtual consultation have been held through Wednesday, with a review of documentation on the discussions remaining.Seoul and Tokyo's discussion focused on the participation of South Korean experts in post-discharge safety inspections and other requests put forth by President Yoon Suk Yeol during a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month.The requests include the sharing of real-time discharge monitoring data and the immediate suspension if water radiation density surpasses the standard.Should Japan agree to the participation of South Korean experts, a consultation with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) would be required.Asked whether the completion of bilateral talks suggests that Seoul has accepted the discharge, the vice minister said the decision is up to Tokyo, but that Seoul opposes any discharge that defies international safety standards.