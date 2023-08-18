Camp David Summit to Adopt 2 Documents on 3-Way Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says two documents titled “Camp David Principles” and “Spirit of Camp David,” will be adopted at Friday’s summit among the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy national security adviser, unveiled the details during a press briefing in Seoul on Thursday, adding that a third document could be adopted as well.According to Kim, “Camp David Principles” will stipulate guidance on the continuous cooperation of the three countries, while the “Spirit of Camp David” will center on visions for such cooperation and detailed plans to implement them.Kim said in the first document, the three leaders will avow boosted cooperation for the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and the world as a whole based on their countries’ common values and norms.Kim said the second document will serve as the joint statement of the summit, revealing joint visions and key outcomes.The top adviser said on the occasion of the Camp David summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to separately hold bilateral summits with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.An official of the presidential office, meanwhile, said a South Korea-Japan summit will not cover Tokyo’s plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.Yoon is scheduled to depart for the summit late Thursday.