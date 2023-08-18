Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Chief's Aide Acquitted of Lying in 2022 Parliamentary By-Election

Written: 2023-08-17 15:43:05Updated: 2023-08-17 16:03:31

DP Chief's Aide Acquitted of Lying in 2022 Parliamentary By-Election

Photo : YONHAP News

An aide to main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been acquitted of charges of lying about Lee's rival candidate in last year's parliamentary by-election.

The Incheon District Court on Thursday found Kim Nam-jun, Lee’s political affairs aide, not guilty of making a false statement against Yoon Hyung-seon, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) candidate in the by-election for Incheon's Gyeyang District.

As a spokesman for Lee's campaign at the time, Kim was accused of smearing Yoon as a “fake Gyeyang person” and falsely claimed in a press release that the PPP candidate moved his official residence from Seoul to Incheon weeks before the election.

The court said that the remark was difficult to classify as a criminal act because expressions related to one's hometown are determined by a number of different factors such as birthplace or residence.

Prosecutors believed that Kim made claims while knowing it was false and referred him to trial and demanded a seven million-won fine.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >