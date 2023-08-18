DP Chief's Aide Acquitted of Lying in 2022 Parliamentary By-Election

Photo : YONHAP News

An aide to main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been acquitted of charges of lying about Lee's rival candidate in last year's parliamentary by-election.The Incheon District Court on Thursday found Kim Nam-jun, Lee’s political affairs aide, not guilty of making a false statement against Yoon Hyung-seon, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) candidate in the by-election for Incheon's Gyeyang District.As a spokesman for Lee's campaign at the time, Kim was accused of smearing Yoon as a “fake Gyeyang person” and falsely claimed in a press release that the PPP candidate moved his official residence from Seoul to Incheon weeks before the election.The court said that the remark was difficult to classify as a criminal act because expressions related to one's hometown are determined by a number of different factors such as birthplace or residence.Prosecutors believed that Kim made claims while knowing it was false and referred him to trial and demanded a seven million-won fine.