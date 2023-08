Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho has assessed that China's property price jitters are expected to have a limited effect on South Korea’s financial market or businesses at present.Choo made the assessment on Wednesday when he spoke to reporters, adding that the government is closely looking out for possible impacts, but they are difficult to project given that responses by Chinese authorities and financial institutions must be observed first.The minister said the government will take appropriate response measures by holding consultations with related agencies if deemed necessary.Choo’s comments come amid growing fears in China that a default risk facing major real estate companies, including Country Garden, could develop into a risk to China’s financial system.