UNSC Open Meeting to Decide on N. Korea Human Rights Discussion

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) will hold an open meeting on Thursday to discuss a joint request made by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan last week for a formal meeting to address North Korea's human rights issues.As China, a permanent council member, has expressed opposition to such a meeting, a decision will likely be reached after a procedural vote in which permanent members have no veto rights and an agenda item can be adopted with a minimum of nine votes out of the total 15.Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are known to be confident the minimum votes have been secured to hold the first UNSC meeting on North Korean human right abuses in six years since December 2017.However, even if the meeting proceeds, any official measures such as a presidential statement are unlikely to be adopted due to objections from Beijing and Moscow.Pyongyang, meanwhile, has strongly condemned the latest request for a meeting to address its human rights situation as a “despicable” move.