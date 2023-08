Photo : YONHAP News

Police are looking into yet another email bomb threat, this time targeting a "high-speed rail facility" without specifics given on the region or location.According to the police, they were notified of the threat by the foreign ministry on Thursday afternoon.Provincial police stations have also been alerted with officers and detectives dispatched to major train stations.The South Korean embassy in Papua New Guinea is believed to have initially received the email.Vowing thorough preparations, one police official noted the latest threat is similar to emails received in recent days originating from Japan threatening to blow up the National Museum of Korea, the Supreme Court, the Japanese embassy, City Halls and subway stations, among other places.