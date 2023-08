Photo : YONHAP News

Amid persistent heat wave warnings and advisories still in effect in most southern regions, the weather agency said scorching weather will persist through next week with feels-like temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said in a briefing on Thursday, due to the daytime rise in temperatures, as much as 60 millimeters of rainfall are expected in some regions from late in the afternoon until Friday.The KMA said the scorching heat will linger through next week while some areas will see heavy showers accompanied by gusts, lighting and thunder in the evening hours for the time being.Morning lows through next week will range from 22 to 26 degrees and afternoon highs 28 to 33, which are similar or slightly higher than past years.In capital Seoul, the mercury will start off at 24 or 25 degrees and climb to 30 to 32.