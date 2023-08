Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday approved the proposed dismissal of the chair and vice chair of the Korea Communications Standards Commission before departing for the U.S. for the trilateral summit at Camp David.A presidential official told Yonhap news agency that President Yoon signed off on the proposals to dismiss chairperson Jung Yun-joo and vice chair Lee Gwang-bok after being briefed on the matter.The Korea Communications Commission earlier unveiled that its audit into the communications standards agency found inappropriate conduct by its leadership including Jung including failure to observe working hours and excessive use of operational expenses.Jung was appointed under the Moon Jae-in administration and his term was to last through July next year.