Politics

Yoon Arrives in US for Summit with Biden, Kishida

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in the United States for a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David in Maryland.

The presidential plane, which took off from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday Korea time, arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington D.C. at 6:40 p.m. Thursday local time.

The trilateral summit is scheduled for Friday local time, or early Saturday Korea time, at the U.S. presidential retreat, where the three leaders are expected to adopt two documents titled “Camp David Principles” and “Spirit of Camp David” related to enhancing trilateral cooperation.

It will be the fourth meeting of the three since President Yoon took office and the first standalone summit between them that is not taking place on the margins of a multilateral conference.

Yoon will also hold separate bilateral talks with Biden and Kishida around the three-way summit.
