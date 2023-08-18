DP Chair Grilled for 13 Hours over Land Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung returned home at around 12 a.m. on Friday after being questioned by the prosecution over allegations of corruption in the so-called Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal.Departing the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office after over 13 hours of grilling, the DP chair said that while the facts prove that there is no issue, he cannot help but think that the prosecution has already reached a conclusion and is fabricating evidence that conforms to their objective.Lee is suspected of granting various privileges to developers and incurring losses for the city government of Seongnam while mayor by converting the zoning status of the former Korean Food Research Institute site in Baekhyeon-dong between 2014 and 2015.Lee said that he told the prosecution that it was not him but the Korean Food Research Institute and the land ministry who committed a breach of trust as the ministry approved the sale of the site at a price set before the conversion while the deal was contingent on the change.The DP chief earlier denied the allegations, saying that he had gained nothing from the development, but the prosecution contended that personal gain is irrelevant to the charge of breach of trust.