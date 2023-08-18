Pentagon: 3-Way Summit to Cover Enhancing Military Interoperability

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that the leaders of the U.S., South Korea and Japan will discuss ways to enhance the interoperability of their militaries to secure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region during their summit on Friday.Asked about the significance of the summit from a military perspective, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said during a press briefing that the historic meeting proves the importance of the trilateral relationship not only to the U.S. but to international security.The spokesperson said that Friday will produce “significant outcomes” that will cement the trilateral cooperation and take the relationship to a “new level.”Regarding three-way military exercises, he said that the countries will continue to look at ways that they can work together to "increase interoperability."Asked if bolstering trilateral cooperation is a response to China, Ryder said it is not directed at a particular nation but rather is a message to any country engaging in coercion to create instability or violating sovereign rights, which the U.S. seeks to oppose in collaboration with others.He also stressed that the planned Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea are defensive in nature, saying that they are a fulfillment of the U.S.’ defense commitments to its ally and ensure that they can work together.