Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. White House official said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “without preconditions” to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, made the remarks during an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News, adding that the offer remains on the table despite a lack of a positive response from Pyongyang.With Kim showing no interest in the offer, Kirby went on to say that the U.S. should ensure that it is ready to defend its national security interests and those of its South Korean and Japanese allies.He said that this means bolstering the U.S. military presence in the region as it has done and will consider continuing if necessary.While affirming that an offer to hold talks was made, Kirby did not specify when it was relayed to North Korea.