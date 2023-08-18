White House: Biden Heading to Camp David for Trilateral Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said that U.S. President Joe Biden will head to the presidential retreat Camp David on Thursday afternoon to prepare to host the trilateral summit with South Korea and Japan.The White House said that Biden’s esteem for the relationship with South Korea and Japan is demonstrated by the fact that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are the first foreign leaders he has invited to Camp David.Biden is scheduled to meet them for the trilateral summit at the historic Laurel Lodge on Friday morning.Reuters said the three leaders are expected to have a working lunch at the president’s cabin, Aspen Lodge, and hold a joint press conference outdoors after the summit.White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday that Camp David was chosen as the venue to recognize the political courage of Yoon and Kishida and convey the seriousness with which Biden takes the US’s relationship with Japan and South Korea.