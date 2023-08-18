1st UNSC Meeting on Human Rights in N. Korea in 6 Yrs Comes up Empty

Photo : UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe

Anchor: The United Nations Security Council convened a meeting on Thursday to address human rights violations in North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea criticized the regime's disregard for its people as they linked human rights to security, while Russia accused the allies of hypocrisy.Tom McCarthy wraps up the meeting.Report: The first meeting of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) in six years on North Korea’s human rights abuses ended unsurprisingly without an agreement.Chairing the meeting on Thursday, U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized the North for pouring resources into developing weapons of mass destruction at the expense of its people's well-being.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield]“Kim Jong-un’s repressive totalitarian control of society and the systemic, widespread denial of human rights and fundamental freedoms ensures the regime can expend inordinate public resources developing its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs without public objection.”South Korea’s representative, Hwang Joon-kook, also denounced the abuses, quoting from a 2014 UN report that said the gravity, scale and nature of the violations reveal a state without comparison.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook]“The DPRK’s human rights violations are in clear contravention of the universal values enshrined in the UN Charter and constitute a threat to international peace and security.”The Russian deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, on the other hand, drew a distinction between the mandate of the UNSC and human rights before accusing the U.S. and its allies of abusing the Council to achieve their own objectives.[Sound bite: Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy (Russian-English)]“It's clear that convening today's meeting is nothing other than a cynical and hypocritical attempt by the U.S. and its allies to advance their own political agenda, to step up pressure on Pyongyang and to distract attention from the reckless, escalatory actions of Washington and its allies in the region.”The meeting, which North Korea did not attend, failed to adopt a resolution or presidential statement as the perspectives of Council members fell along increasingly familiar lines.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.