Price Stability, Transportation Measures in Works for Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to manage price stability and implement special transportation measures for the Chuseok holiday in late September.First vice finance minister Bang Ki-sun announced the plan on Friday during a meeting of economy-related ministries at the government complex in Seoul.The vice minister said that special transportation measures will be implemented for the holiday to prevent any inconvenience in travel and actively work to support small businesses facing difficulties.Bang said that the government also plans to thoroughly manage the supply of high-demand products for Chuseok and produce various promotional events jointly with the retail sector.In light of the resumption of Chinese group tours to South Korea, the vice minister said that the government will seek to attract tourists by increasing the number of flights between the two countries as soon as possible and opening additional visa application centers in Beijing and Shenyang.The government plans to release a set of measures for the Chuseok holiday early next month based on the outcome of Friday’s discussions.