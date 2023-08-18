Samsung's Compliance Committee Advises Return to FKI on Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

The independent legal and regulatory compliance oversight committee of Samsung Group has recommended rejoining a business lobby it withdrew from following a corruption scandal during the former Park Geun-hye administration.Lee Chan-hee, the head of the committee, said on Friday that the panel made the recommendation on the condition that the conglomerate once again withdraw from the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) upon another case of corruption involving the government and businesses.The panel also advised Samsung to decide on a return to the FKI after a thorough internal review on ways to guarantee transparency in management and accounting.Lee said committee members cast concern over the possibility that the FKI may actually implement its declared reform measures, but that the ultimate decision is up to the board of directors and management at Samsung Electronics and other Samsung subsidiaries.In May, the business lobby announced plans to unite and absorb the affiliated Korea Economic Research Institute and restructure to become an organization resembling a think tank.Should the conglomerate's 15 subsidiaries decide to rejoin the FKI, it would be the first time in six and a half years since their pullout.